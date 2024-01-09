Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,235 Shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pro-Dex were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Pro-Dex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.85.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Pro-Dex Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

