BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,150 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of BrightSpire Capital worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRSP shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

BRSP stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $973.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.67 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,666.67%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

