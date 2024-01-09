Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Invests $202,000 in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Markel Group by 99,720.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,172,119,000 after buying an additional 45,625,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Markel Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,879,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Markel Group by 521.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Markel Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 471,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,504,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Markel Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,475.00.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,417.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.68. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,398.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,436.15.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

