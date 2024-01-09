Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ECL. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.67.

Ecolab stock opened at $195.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $201.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.97 and a 200-day moving average of $181.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

