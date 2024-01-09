Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0803 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
EVV stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $10.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
- How to Invest in Esports
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Where will S&P 500 go after new bullish levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.