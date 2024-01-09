Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0803 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

EVV stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 101,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

