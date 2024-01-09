Johnson Outdoors Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th.
Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.
Johnson Outdoors Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $71.88. The company has a market cap of $499.18 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson Outdoors
Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,245.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.
About Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Outdoors
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Five Below falls below EMA; is it time to buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.