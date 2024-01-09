Johnson Outdoors Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th.

Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $71.88. The company has a market cap of $499.18 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.24). Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $96.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,245.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

