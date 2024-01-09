Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the enterprise software provider on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th.

Oracle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oracle has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oracle to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $104.66 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

