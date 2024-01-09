Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Announces $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Stock Performance
METCL stock opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Company Profile
