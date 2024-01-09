Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.73 Per Share

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.68. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Primary Health Properties Trading Down 0.8 %
LON:PHP opened at GBX 102.30 ($1.30) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 95.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,110.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 84.20 ($1.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 117 ($1.49).
About Primary Health Properties
