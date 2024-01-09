Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 107.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.3%.

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $548.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 74.56%. The business had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 4.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 41.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

