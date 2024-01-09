Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $244.28 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

