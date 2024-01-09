Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) to Issue $0.60 Final Dividend

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, January 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Premier Investments Company Profile

Premier Investments Limited operates various specialty retail fashion chains in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Retail and Investment. The company offers casual wear, women's wear, and non-apparel products. It has a portfolio of retail brands consisting of Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Jacqui E, Portmans, Dotti, Peter Alexander, and Smiggle.

