Sidoti Downgrades Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) to Neutral

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $112.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Plexus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Plexus

Plexus Stock Performance

PLXS opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.06. Plexus has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $115.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,885 shares in the company, valued at $11,117,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,860 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 8.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Plexus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.