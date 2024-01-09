Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0038

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 84.9% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $6.51 million and $176,285.41 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015982 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,719.01 or 0.99916507 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010743 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009633 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00169333 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00392177 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $179,365.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.