DEI (DEI) Price Tops $0.0199 on Major Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. DEI has a market capitalization of $148.63 million and $508.53 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEI has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00139727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008640 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

