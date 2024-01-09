Prom Price Tops $5.05 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $5.05 or 0.00010793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $92.10 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015982 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,719.01 or 0.99916507 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010743 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009633 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00169333 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.19560942 USD and is up 5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,601,642.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.