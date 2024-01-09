Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $9.08 billion and approximately $881,819.49 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,273,444,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,273,363,179 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,275,401,244.45398 with 88,275,392,867.07101 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.10426906 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,038,006.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

