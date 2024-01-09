ONUS Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $36.02 Million (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, ONUS has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $36.02 million and approximately $776.89 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ONUS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ONUS

ONUS launched on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.37008826 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $665.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ONUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ONUS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.