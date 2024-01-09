TNC Coin (TNC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 99.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. One TNC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded 99.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TNC Coin has a market cap of $1.14 million and $15,077.03 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.07791271 USD and is down -14.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $11,431.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

