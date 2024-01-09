Inspire Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNP. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

