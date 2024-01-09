Inspire Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,007 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,239,000 after acquiring an additional 36,094 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,949,000 after acquiring an additional 72,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $720.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $697.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $668.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

