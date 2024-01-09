Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 13,533 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,533 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Energizer by 107.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 42.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 32.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 11.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Stock Performance

ENR stock opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENR

About Energizer

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.