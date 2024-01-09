Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5,988.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 664.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:TARO opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $43.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.14 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 5.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

