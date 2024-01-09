Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BROS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 35,574 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 147,673 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period.

NYSE BROS opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 742.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $264.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $55,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,264,152 shares in the company, valued at $72,452,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $158,854,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $55,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,264,152 shares in the company, valued at $72,452,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,639,876 shares of company stock worth $218,108,388 in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BROS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

