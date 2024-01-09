FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

FLT stock opened at $284.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $284.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

About FLEETCOR Technologies



FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.



