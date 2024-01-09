ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 82.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upgraded ICL Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

ICL Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ICL opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Articles

