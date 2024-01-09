Inspire Advisors LLC Has $324,000 Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Trimble by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,456,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,450,000 after purchasing an additional 68,732 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Trimble by 5.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 6.2% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 365,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,292 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Trimble by 9.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.48. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $62.01.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,147.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,928 shares of company stock valued at $653,462 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

