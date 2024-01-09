Steph & Co. Increases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Steph & Co. increased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 363,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,729,000 after buying an additional 196,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.19.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $111.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $121.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

