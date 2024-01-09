Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 908 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 260,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 181,194 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 783.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 151,469 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 693,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300,677 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 351.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 202,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 157,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SU. TD Securities cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Desjardins cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Further Reading

