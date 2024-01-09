Steph & Co. Decreases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Steph & Co. decreased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYV stock opened at $90.22 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

