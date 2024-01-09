Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ferguson news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,190.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $82,190.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,693.20.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $187.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.11. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $194.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

