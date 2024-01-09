Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 67.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JMP Securities lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

NYSE:WPC opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.92. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.51%.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

