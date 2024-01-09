17,046 Shares in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $851,000.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen raised Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $261,730,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,421,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,090,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,041,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $261,730,532.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,421,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,090,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,520,000. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.02. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -106.19 and a beta of 2.78.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $674.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

