Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $618,000 Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,862 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of AAON by 1.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in AAON by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AAON by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $997,002. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $997,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,561,751 in the last three months. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.60. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. AAON had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $311.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

