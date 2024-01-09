Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 14,005 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 51.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,005 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SFM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $49.74.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,535.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $334,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,876. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

