7,863 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $75.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $349,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,419.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,293 shares of company stock valued at $11,772,324. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

