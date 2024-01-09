Inspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $1,282,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $133.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.54. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $134.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $36,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $264,731.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,349 shares of company stock worth $18,861,954 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

