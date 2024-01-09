Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $51,619,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,743,000 after buying an additional 493,847 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,340,000 after acquiring an additional 247,075 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,880,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Exponent by 550.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 146,028 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $89.32 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $112.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.60.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.39 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile



Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

