CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 32.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 31.4% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 90,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,874,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.3 %

ITW stock opened at $257.22 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $265.00. The company has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.