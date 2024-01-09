8,458 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Lantheus by 102.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 6,460.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Lantheus by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.79. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $100.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,621 shares of company stock worth $874,239. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNTH. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. William Blair lowered Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

