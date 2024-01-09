Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $575,000 in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,810,000 after purchasing an additional 92,534 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 6.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,592,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,281,000 after buying an additional 148,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,165,000 after buying an additional 39,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,939,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $149,901.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $531,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company.

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.82 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.08.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

