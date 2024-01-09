Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,918 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.33.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MANH stock opened at $202.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.61 and a beta of 1.47. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.55 and a 52 week high of $230.61.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

