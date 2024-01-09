CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 3,289 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Teck Resources by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

