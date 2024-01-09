Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Reduced by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

