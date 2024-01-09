CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 336 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $847,995 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $191.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.07. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

