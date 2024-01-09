Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.7% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 18,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $93.50 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $153.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.92.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

