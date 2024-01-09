CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

FBCG opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

