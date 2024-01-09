CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 448 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 162,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 174,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 357,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 78,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

