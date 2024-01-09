Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup boosted their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

CRM stock opened at $261.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.59 and a fifty-two week high of $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total transaction of $2,057,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $12,009,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,093,833 shares of company stock worth $266,137,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

