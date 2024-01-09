Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $195.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $171.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.16% from the company’s current price.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.88.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $197.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.68. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $83.77 and a fifty-two week high of $202.88.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $35,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.